Louise and Shaun make history as they are the first to be married on St Annes beach

Hundreds of residents and visitors turned out to see Louise Wiltshire and Shaun McGilloway tie the knot – and celebrant Karen Harrison, who is also the current town mayor of St Annes, described the event as “a rainbow amid the sadness” as it went ahead two days after the announcement of the death of The Queen.

“I think we all welcomed a moment of joy at such a sad time for us all – and the atmosphere at the wedding certainly provided it,” said Karen.

"It was history in the making and so many people turned out to wish Louise and Shaun well. They really added to what was a wonderful occasion and it really brought a year to the eye.

Louise Wiltshire and Shaun McGilloway are married on St Annes beach by celebrant Karen Harrison. Picture: Neil Cross.

"They are a lovely couple, it was a lovely afternoon and I hope others weddings on the beach will follow.

"Fylde Council has to give permission for the beach to be used, as they need to ensure such a ceremony doesn’t interfere in any way with the regular enjoyment of the beach, but we hear all the time about people going abroad to be married on a favourite beach, so why not here?”.”

Louise, who runs the Crafty Cottage arts, crafts and furniture shop in St Andrew’s Road South, said it had always been her dream to be wed on the beach at St Annes,.

The scene on the beach for the wedding ceremony. Picture: Neil Cross.

A beach hut was made available for immediate pre-ceremony preparations and the couple also used local caterers and a local photographer to add to the occasion for the town.

"We love St Annes and we couldn’t think of anywhere else we’d rather hold the ceremony,” said Louise.

The couple both moved up north in the late 90s, separately, and have known each other for about 20 years.

They got together in 2014 and moved to St Annes, where they both run successful businesses and try and get very involved in the community.

Louise Wiltshire and Shaun McGilloway are the first couple to be married on St Annes beach. Picture Neil Cross.

Under wedding regulations, a celebrant ceremony can be held anywhere, subject to permission for its use, but a wedding is only legal once a licensed ceremony has taken place and Louise and Shaun have that planned for later.