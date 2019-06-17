Lothian Avenue Fire: Firefighters use breathing apparatus as they extinguish flames in Fleetwood

Have your say

Fleetwood Firefighters used breathing aparatus as they put out a fire on Lothian Avenue.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two fire engines from Fleetwood were called to a house on Lothian Avenue at around 2:30am today.

The scene of the fire on Albion Road.

Firefighters spent an hour at the scene, where a garden shed had gone up in flames.

READ MORE >>> Here's why thousands of Lancashire's offenders have avoided criminal sentences since 2014

Four firefighters used breathing equipment and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

LFRS stated that although the shed was destroyed, they are not investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.