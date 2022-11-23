Loose Women's Coleen Nolan accepts libel damages over false claims Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Carol McGiffin refused to work with her
Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan has accepted ‘significant’ libel damages over a newspaper allegation that her presence on the popular ITV show led to the programme becoming a ‘toxic workplace’, and that colleagues no longer wished to work with her.
The former Nolans singer, 57, threatened proceedings against Associated Newspapers over a story printed in The Mail on Sunday in January this year.
The Mail On Sunday’s story was headlined ‘Loose Women at war as stars refuse to work with Coleen Nolan’.
Ms Nolan, from Blackpool, sought legal action after the paper reported that co-stars Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Carol McGiffin had refused to work with her and accused Nolan of being “high and mighty behind the scenes”.
Coleen’s solicitor Jane Ashford-Thom of Taylor Hampton said: “The story was false and should never have been published.
"Ms Nolan is on good and professional terms with all panellists and members of the production team of Loose Women.
"As a result, Associated Newspapers have agreed to pay significant damages and her legal costs.”
Coleen said: “I’m pleased to have reached a settlement and I consider the matter closed. I just want to draw a line under it and move on.”
Blackpool-born Nolan has been a fixture on British TV screens for more than 20 years and is best known as a regular panellist on the ITV talk show Loose Women. She also appeared on Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother and ITV’s Dancing on Ice.