The former Nolans singer, 57, threatened proceedings against Associated Newspapers over a story printed in The Mail on Sunday in January this year.

The Mail On Sunday’s story was headlined ‘Loose Women at war as stars refuse to work with Coleen Nolan’.

Ms Nolan, from Blackpool, sought legal action after the paper reported that co-stars Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Carol McGiffin had refused to work with her and accused Nolan of being “high and mighty behind the scenes”.

Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan has accepted significant libel damages over a newspaper allegation that her presence and participation on the popular ITV show led to the programme becoming a 'toxic workplace'. Picture credit: Ian West/PA Photos

Coleen’s solicitor Jane Ashford-Thom of Taylor Hampton said: “The story was false and should never have been published.

"Ms Nolan is on good and professional terms with all panellists and members of the production team of Loose Women.

"As a result, Associated Newspapers have agreed to pay significant damages and her legal costs.”

Coleen said: “I’m pleased to have reached a settlement and I consider the matter closed. I just want to draw a line under it and move on.”