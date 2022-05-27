The London Street school’s Shackleton class (year 5/6) took part in their own version of the pudding competition in the Great British Bake Bake Off.

They planned out their designs, baked and decorated them and then presented them in class to each other.

Karen Higham, school business manager, said: “The classroom was set out like the Bake Off tent, they decorated their tables, created their own unique names for the cakes and the best of all, tasted each other's and rated them out of ten!

"Shackleton class teachers are so proud of all the hard work and dedication the children have put into their creations - it was lovely to see so many entries and smiling faces!”

The school invited parents in to share the event and also had kind cheesecake donations from Tiffin's Tea room at Thornton’s Marsh Mill.

Pupils then used their entrepreneurial skills and sold slices to the rest of the school to raise money for charity.

Even the Great British bake Off team would have been proud!

