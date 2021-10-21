Long stay car park approved for Blackpool Pleasure Beach following demolition of two hotels

Designs submitted for the new car park

The two three-storey buildings, including the old Argosy Hotel, will be flattened to make way for the 31-space car park by contractors from Blackpool Demolition Ltd over a period of four months.

The project will be split into four one month-long phases, the first being preliminary works, followed by two phases of methodology during and after demolition, and an assessment of potential risks.

Vehicular access to the new car park will be from Osborne Road, with parkingcontrolled by a pay and display machine and automatic barrier. A wall will be built along the shared boundary with the adjacent property, along with a low railing going around the site.

Councillor Tony Williams did not object to the plans, but submitted his hopes that the flow to the site might incorporate Bond Street, 'which is in dire need of some footfall and investment' and that 'a busier traffic and people presence might give it the lift it needs'.

In response, the applicant said: "If the car park is attractively priced it will be well used and do what the Councillor wants. Pedestrian gaps in the knee rail fence would influence pedestrian routes more than where the cars go in and out, and the amended plan shows a pedestrian gap to the Bond Street frontage. The car park is long stay, however, it might encourage users to venture down Bond Street to the shops."

Three objections were raised by neighbours, who complained the plans were too close to the junction with Bond Street, that vehicle fumes would impact on the environment, that visitors would not use it and would instead seek out free parking, and that vehicles entering and leaving the car park would cause accidents.

They also complained that 'the road is sinking due to heavy traffic delivering to the Velvet Coaster and Travelodge' , and that Osborne Road residents would be impacted by noise from the demolition work.

Where the approved car park will be built