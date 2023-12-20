Long-standing shop manager announces retirement from Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans

Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans Charity Shop, today announces the retirement of Sylvia Taylor, a dedicated and influential member of our organisation.

Having served at the Blackpool based Charity Shop for over 30 years, Sylvia has been an integral part of our success and growth. Throughout her tenure, she has played a pivotal role in raising vital funds to keep our branch on Edward Street operating and allow us to continue providing a service to our callers.

Sylvia's commitment to the charity and unwavering dedication to the Samaritan's values have set a standard for all of us to follow. Her contribution has not gone unrecognised.

"As Sylvia embarks on this new chapter in her life, we want to express our deepest gratitude for her exceptional contributions to Samaritans," said the Trustees. "Her support, personality and knowledge will be sorely missed, and we wish Sylvia a retirement filled with joy, good health, and happiness."

Sylvia Taylor, dedicated Charity Shop Manager

At the sprightly age of 78, Sylvia will be officially retiring on December 23.

Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans remain committed to building upon the legacy left by Sylvia, and we are confident that her spirit will continue to inspire us in the years to come.

Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Samaritans, based on Edward Street provides emotional support for people who are struggling to cope. Samaritan volunteers are ready to listen around the clock, every single day of the year.

In addition, we have a charity shop based on Topping Street with some amazing goods for sale. The proceeds from the shop, directly support our activities we carry out in the branch in order to support our callers.

Samaritans Vision is that fewer people die by suicide. Samaritans aim to achieve this by:

· Reducing the feelings of distress and crisis that can lead to suicide

· Increasing access to support for people in distress and crisis

· Reducing the risk of suicide in specific settings and vulnerable groups