Long-standing Cleveleys home and lighting store closing and up for sale after 40 years of trading

A Cleveleys home decor and lighting shop is to shut down after 40 years of trading in the town, to focus on their second store in Lytham St. Annes.

Forsyths, on Rossall Road, Cleveleys, is expected to be open until "at least the end of October".

The building is currently on the market for £475,000 through Robert Pinkus & Co estate agents.

Martin Forsyth, who owns the store with business partner Stuart Forsyth, said: "We are closing due to time and age really.

"Of course all high street shops have been affected by online shopping, but the closure is because it's time for semi-retirement."

Forsyths has traded as a family business for more than 45 years, and has been in Cleveleys for 40 years.

The store on Clifton Street, Lytham, will continue to trade as usual.

Martin said he would like to thank all of his loyal customers for supporting the business over the past 40 years, and he looked forward to seeing everyone in the Lytham-based store.