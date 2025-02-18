Long-established fruit and veg shop in Cleveleys up for sale

A long-established fruit and veg shop in Cleveleys town centre is up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fleetwood Produce shop, on the corner of Victoria Road West and Bispham Road, has been a familiar feature of the high street for decades.

Now a new operator has the chance to take over this well-run business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being offered fo sale at £130,000, through agents Kays Peake Property Services.

The Fleetwood Produce fruit an veg shop in Cleveleys tow centre is up for sale

The business trades five days a week with an average turnover, over the past three years, of £10,000 a week, producing substantial profits.

The new lease is available at a rent of £18,000 pa.

Kays Peake says: “This is an excellent business opportunity producing very strong returns.”