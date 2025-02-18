Long-established fruit and veg shop in Cleveleys up for sale

By Richard Hunt
Published 18th Feb 2025, 08:38 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 08:49 BST

A long-established fruit and veg shop in Cleveleys town centre is up for sale.

The Fleetwood Produce shop, on the corner of Victoria Road West and Bispham Road, has been a familiar feature of the high street for decades.

Now a new operator has the chance to take over this well-run business.

It is being offered fo sale at £130,000, through agents Kays Peake Property Services.

The Fleetwood Produce fruit an veg shop in Cleveleys tow centre is up for sale

The business trades five days a week with an average turnover, over the past three years, of £10,000 a week, producing substantial profits.

The new lease is available at a rent of £18,000 pa.

Kays Peake says: “This is an excellent business opportunity producing very strong returns.”

