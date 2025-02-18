Long-established fruit and veg shop in Cleveleys up for sale
The Fleetwood Produce shop, on the corner of Victoria Road West and Bispham Road, has been a familiar feature of the high street for decades.
Now a new operator has the chance to take over this well-run business.
It is being offered fo sale at £130,000, through agents Kays Peake Property Services.
The business trades five days a week with an average turnover, over the past three years, of £10,000 a week, producing substantial profits.
The new lease is available at a rent of £18,000 pa.
Kays Peake says: “This is an excellent business opportunity producing very strong returns.”
