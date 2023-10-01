The families of Jessica Baker, 15, and Stephen Shrimpton, 40, who were both killed after a school coach crashed on the M53 motorway on Friday have paid heartbreaking tributes to them.

Jessica’s family issued a tribute saying that her untimely death has led to a massive void in their lives that will never be filled.

They said: “Jessica was a warm hearted wonderful daughter, granddaughter and niece, devoted sister and loyal friend. A talented climber, based at the Boardroom climbing centre Academy where she helped coach younger climbers and competed around the country inspiring others.

“At the age of 15, just starting year 11 at West Kirby Grammer School where her focus was not just on academic work but also sports representing the school at many events. Her untimely death has led to a massive void in our lives that will never be filled. She will be missed by many from not only school but also the climbing community across the country.”

Jessica’s headteacher Mr Clarke also paid tribute calling her ‘unequivocally kind and empathetic’ and ‘a dedicated friend who was a well-liked and respected member of the school community’.

Calling him a ‘loving husband and father’, Stephen’s family said: “Stephen was a loving husband and father to his wife and his wonderful children, a caring and thoughtful man who would always prioritise others over himself.

“Stephen will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. The family have requested privacy at this devastating time.”Emergency services were called shortly after 8am on Friday to reports that a coach had overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire. A total of 58 people were involved in the incident.

Four children were taken to hospital and a 14-year-old boy whose injuries are said to be life-changing is among the injured. Others were treated at an emergency training centre, with 13 treated for minor injuries before they were released.

Local Policing Superintendent Sabi Kaur said: "This was a truly horrific incident and the impact on this will have been felt far and wide not only in Wirral but across Merseyside.

"Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the girl and the bus driver as well as with those who have been impacted by this incident and we will do everything we can to support them in the coming days and weeks.”

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747 or [email protected] or contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 2300094447.