Live Wyre Gang Show is back in business with new revue
A show appropriately called Back in Business is to relaunch a group of performers after a frustrating Covid-induced recess.
The Live Wyre Gang Show will be at the Thornton Little Theatre from Thursday to Saturday March 26, nightly at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.
Their March 2020 show was in its final rehearsal when the country went into lockdown and the show cancelled.
The group has kept busy throughout lockdown, with online rehearsals, quizzes and much more.
Director Andi Lees said: “We met face to face for our first rehearsal in October and the young people from scouting and guiding have been working hard to put together this year's fun-filled show, full of song, dance and sketches.
“We want to make this year's show a great sucess and want as many people to come along as possible to see the talent we have been nurturing.”
Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/live-wyre-gang-show