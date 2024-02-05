Live Like Ralph buy new bike for young cyclist who was robbed by machete-wielding thug with Staffie dog
The bereaved father of Ralph Roberts - a skater who died suddenly in 2021, has saved the day after a young cyclist was robbed of his brand new bike at knife-point.
Kind-hearted Neil Roberts stepped up to help the Blackpool youngster, after reading about his terrifying ordeal on Facebook.
15-year-old Callum had his bike stolen, by a man carrying a large machete, in January 2024.
'He called me, crying on the phone'
After sharing a post on social media, Callum's dad was 'speechless' when a complete stranger contacted him offering to buy a replacement.
Martin Wilkinson, who lives in South Shore, said: "I got a tear to my eye. He'd had a tough year, and I treated him to this [bike for Christmas]. He was made up with it, so, to hear him crying on the phone that it had been taken off him, it affected me..."
'He pulled out a large machete'
The school pupil had been practicing some tricks on his bike, near the football ground last month, when the man approached him with a 'white Staffie' dog.
He had threatened to 'set the dog' on Callum, and when he refused to hand over the bike the man pulled a 'large machete' out from his coat.
"He handed it over, then he called me crying on the phone, saying he'd had his bike taken off him."
The man was described as 5' 11", white male, wearing a dark green coat with a fur hood, grey joggers and walking a white Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
The teenager is still 'having flashbacks' from the incident.
'It was taken in awful circumstances'
Mr Roberts set up the LiveLikeRalph charity in memory of his son, who was a fun-loving skater and cyclist until he sadly died, aged 26.
They fund and organise projects to help young, often disadvantaged, people to pursue activities like skating, cycling and art.
He told Blackpool Gazette: "It must have been awful for Callum. His bike was taken in awful circumstances, we just wanted to help put a smile back on his face."
A new bike for Callum
Mr Roberts, along with some trustees from LiveLikeRalph went to Halfords, on Amy Johnson Way, so that Callum could choose a new bike.
Mr Wilkinson said: "If it wasn't for these guys, we'd still be saving up for a new bike for him. They're absolutely amazing."
To support LiveLikeRalph or find out more about their cause, visit https://www.livelikeralph.com/