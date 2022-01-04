Little Noah was final baby born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2021

Little Noah Elliot Houston

The bonny infant had originally been expected on Wednesday January 5 and might have been one of the first babies born at the hospital in 2022.

But he clearly isn't one to hang about and he came into the world at 11.30pm, just half an hour before the bells chimed at midnight and ushered in the New Year.

Noah, who weighed in at a healthy 81b 3oz, is the first son of Emily Houston, 24, who is single and works as a receptionist.

Noah Elliot Houston was the final baby to be born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2021

Emily is the only daughter of Donna Houston, 46, of Hodder Avenue, Fleetwood and Noah is Donna's first grandchild,

The proud grandmother, an admin assistant at the Spire Hospital in Blackpool, said: "It's fantastic to be a grandmother, he's just beautiful and I can't get enough of him.

"Noah and Emily are both doing really well.

"He wasn't due until January 5 but he obviously had other ideas and Emily went into hospital on Wednesday, January 29.

"When Noah was born the staff told us he would be the final baby of 2021 to be born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital."

Mother and baby are due to leave the hospital's neonatal until and go home on Wednesday this week.

Noah is also the first great grandchild for Robert Houston, Donna's father, a former inshore fisherman who still lives in Fleetwood.