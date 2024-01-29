Around 40 teams of eight swimmers each, many of them youngsters, took part in the 36th annual Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon at St Annes YMCA Pool and Gym with swimming taking place all day from 8am to accommodate the volume of participtants.

The money raised this year is being split between Forget-Me-Notts (Fylde Coast), which aims to meet the practical emergency needs of the most vulnerable children in our local community, and Blue Skies Children's Ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

With sponsorship money still to be collected, a total is still to be announced but it is expected to run into several thousands of pounds.

The Swimarathon has raised more than £300,000 for good causes over the years, in recent time funding items such as defibrillators for local schools as well as health screening for teenagers.

Last year, it raised £11,000, split between Brian House Children’s Hospice and the Bone Cancer Research Trust. The record amount raised at the event came in 2018, when £15,000 was generated for the Edward Dee Forever Fund for Meningitis Now in memory of the 10-year-old St Annes schoolboy who died of meningitis in 2016.

Ten teams took part this year in memory of Edward.

