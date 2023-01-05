Lions charity swimarathon set for memorable comeback - but still room for more teams

The event at St Annes YMCA Pool has raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes over more than three decades but hasn’t been held since January 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

It will be back on Sunday, January 29, when hundreds of swimmers are set to take part, and the money raised will be split between Brian House Children’s Hospice and the Bone Cancer Research Trust, which has played a key role in helping Lytham teenager Phoebe Daniel back to fitness after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

A group of participants in the last Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon, held in 2020

Phoebe, now 15, was due to be Lytham Club Day Rose Queen in 2020 but before she had the opportunity to take up the role, Phoebe found herself suffering from pain and a limp in her left leg and done cancer was diagnosed.

Phoebe is planning to take part herself and will be joining hundreds of sponsored swimmers, many of them youngsters, at the day-long event at St Annes YMCA Pool, which in recent years has funded defibrillators for local schools as well as health screening for teenagers.

In 2018, a record £15,000 was generated for the Edward Dee Forever Fund for Meningitis Now.

The teams taking part are made up of eight swimmers and a non-swimming captain and the Lions organisers normally set a limit of 54 teams to fit into the planned nine hours of swimming, starting at 9am.

The Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon traditionally involves hundreds of swimmers.

"We’re about three quarters of the way there and there is still room for more,” said event organiser Joe Woods of Lytham St Annes Lions.

"But it is already shaping up for a great comeback after three years away and we are all looking forward to a super day.

"The response so far has been wonderful and it’ always especially good to see so many young people taking part.

"Even if they aren’t able to raise too much money, no need to worry, they are still very welcome to be involved – it’s a great fun event.

Jessica Linda, then aged eight, took oart in the last Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon, held in 2020.

“It will be so good to be back and we are grateful for the backing of main sponsor Beaverbrooks The Jeweller.”