Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actress Vicki Michelle said the legacy of her friend Linda Nolan is one of “love, kindness and being a fabulous person”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer died aged 65 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday surrounded by family.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was told she had secondary breast cancer which later spread to her brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail said Linda had helped her to see the light when she was going through her own mental battles as a result of cancer | Alex Cousins / SWNS

Speaking about Linda’s legacy on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, ‘Allo ‘Allo! star Michelle said: “I think it’s the fact that she inspired people to get over and live with cancer for so long and helped so many people along the way.

“And to get it out there, to send a message, ‘Listen we’re not going to go straight away, and we’re going to survive this, we’re going to get through this’, and she did for 20 years.

“I think her legacy is one of love, kindness and just being a fabulous person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actress, who first met Linda in the 1970s, said her positivity through her cancer journey was her “driving force” and feels it is what kept her alive.

Vicki Michelle | Joshua Brandwood

“It was such a shock because I didn’t ever think she’d go, I thought she’d get through this,” Michelle added.

“This was like 20 years ago, when it was first there. She was always positive, always fun. If you saw her on television, or any of the shows, she was always up. I think that was what was so lovely about her.”

She added that Linda sharing her cancer story helped her cope because she was helping others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda had revealed last August she was starting an “amazing” cancer life-extending drug Enhertu after scans showed the tumours in her brain had grown.

Her sister Anne reflected on how Linda could find “humour in life’s darkest corners” as she paid tribute, while Coleen agreed her “wit, humour and laughter was infectious”.

Linda Nolan with sisters Maureen, Bernadette, Anne and Denise in 1978 | National World

Anne wrote on Instagram: “Words cannot describe the heartache and loss I am feeling at the passing of my third youngest sister @thelindanolan today.

“The most generous, loving, beautiful, annoying at times, helpful, brave, forthright, person I know… You found humour in life’s darkest corners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The world was a better place because you were in it. To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. I will love you and miss you until we meet again my wonderful sister.”

Anne said Linda spent her last two days in the Medical Enhanced Care Unit at Victoria Hospital Blackpool, where the staff went “above and beyond and made what was a traumatic and heartbreaking time for our family and friends 100% easier by their professionalism, kindness and caring”.

Loose Women panellist Coleen described sister Linda as a “beacon of love, kindness, and strength”.(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) | John Phillips/Getty Images

Loose Women panellist Coleen described sister Linda as a “beacon of love, kindness, and strength”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and said she was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

She wrote on Instagram: “Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room.

“Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

“Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us.”

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.