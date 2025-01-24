Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral details for Linda Nolan, who passed away last week aged 65, have been announced.

Linda Nolan's funeral details have been shared.

Singer Linda Nolan, who was born in Dublin but lived in Blackpool, sadly passed away on Wednesday, January 15 after being admitted to a hospital in Blackpool with double pneumia.

For the 20 years prior to her death, Linda had been battling with cancer: she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer which began to spread in 2020, and was in her brain by 2023.

Announcing her death last week, her management team said: “Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others.

“Her family kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time, while they and Linda’s friends grieve the loss of an extraordinary woman. Details of a celebration of Linda’s remarkable life will be shared in due course.

“Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

Now, just over a week after Linda’s tragic death, her funeral details have been published in the Blackpool Gazette.

A notice for Linda Hudson, nee Nolan, was published today that read: “Passed away on Wednesday January 15th 2025.

“Beloved wife of the late Brian and a loving step mother, sister, auntie and nanny. "Forever Missed".

“Service to be held at St Paul's Parish Church, Whitegate Drive, Marton on Saturday February 1st at 10:30 am, followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium.

“’All friends welcome and preferably wearing black’.

“Flowers may be sent or donations if preferred to Trinity Hospice.

Donations can be made through the following link https://linda-nolan.muchloved. com”

The notice also added that all floral tributes and enquiries should do through D Hollowell & Sons Devonshire House Funeral Home.

The funeral director’s number is 01253 355663