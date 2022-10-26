News you can trust since 1873
Lightpool Festival 2022: 18 pictures showing the scenes as Carnival Magic lights up Blackpool Tower Ballroom

The electrifying illuminated show lit up Blackpool's Tower Ballroom on Monday evening (October 24) as Lightpool Festival continues to entertain visitors during October.

By Emma Downey
4 hours ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 12:21pm

The internationally recognised Carnival Magic performance included incredible giant hand-crafted puppets along with stunning illuminated dancers.

We were there to capture the vibrant scenes.

1. Lightpool Festival 2022

A packed room

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

2. Lightpool Festival 2022

Performing for the crowds

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

3. Lightpool Festival 2022

All about the bass

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

4. Lightpool Festival 2022

Is it a wizard?

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Blackpool Tower BallroomBlackpool
