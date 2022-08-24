Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Preston brothers-in-law set an all-time best last October in Blackpool when they each completed the Herculean task of pulling a vehicle weighing 1.5 tonnes a distance of 22.1 miles in a 24-hour period.

Now James and John will be joined by Dan Callaghan for the triple test of strength on a former RAF airfield in Yorkshire.

What’s the record attempt for?

On track for a new world record (l-r) James, Dan and John (Image: Total Fitness).

The trio will go head-to-head in a bid to raise £10,000 for Cancer Research UK and the charity Redeeming Our Communities (ROC).

Both organisations have played a part in the men's lives - John is a survivor of leukaemia, Dan lost his sister to cancer five years ago and James works for ROC.

Two of the men - Dan and John - are members of Total Fitness on Strand Road, Preston. All three have been put through their paces at the gym by personal trainers over the past six months.

They will kick off their record attempt at 1pm on the RAF Elvington base near York. Guinness World Records officials will be at the venue to verify the exact distance covered by each man in 24 hours.

James and John both completed the same distance last October to share the record and raise £2,000 for ROC. This time it is every man for himself.

How are the lads feeling ahead of the challenge?

Dan said: “While my initial aim for this record-breaking attempt was to get in shape and become healthier overall, my driving force for doing it has surpassed even this as I want to raise as much money as I can for Cancer Research UK due to it being very close to my heart.

"The personal trainers at Total Fitness have given us training ideas and daily motivation which has been a huge support.”

John said: “Our aim is to raise as much money and awareness as possible to help and support two fantastic charities.

"For myself, both ROC and Cancer Research UK have been significant parts of my life.

"We could not make this journey alone and we have realised that what makes this event possible is knowing and having the right people around us that would inspire, help, motivate and push us to go the extra mile on the day.”

And James added: “I work for ROC and see the remarkable work that they do.

"My main motivation is to support people who are fighting to get back into work and need an employer to believe in them, empower them, and release them to be the best they can be – and this is what we’re doing with ROC.”

Why cancer and ROC?

James and John have known and supported each other since John was diagnosed with leukaemia 13 years ago. Neither has a background in sports or athletics, but both feel they have a determined spirit and a grit to succeed.