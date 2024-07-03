Life of Pi is a must-watch and is on at The Lowry until Saturday, July 6

Life of Pi is the closest a production can come to bringing magic to an audience in the way only a stage production can.

The award-winning show is a ferocious feast for the eyes and ears, and the sublime and beautiful climax brought tears to the eyes and a standing ovation from The Lowry on Tuesday’s opening night.

For those unfamiliar with the book and the film version, the tale involves a boy stranded at sea on a tiny boat, with the twist being he is accompanied by a man-eating Royal Bengal tiger that goes by the name of Richard Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A revolving stage, awe-inspiring lighting and acoustics, and energised acting from the cast (including the fantastic animal puppets) combine to create something far greater than the sum of its parts.

a

The star of the show is, of course, Richard Parker, operated and voiced skillfully by no less than three puppeteers.

There is a twist to the tale that adds further heartbreak but somehow the experience is nothing less than joyful and a pure delight from start to finish.

It is optimistic in its exploration of humanity and a celebration of the spirit within, and its ability to overcome anything and everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life of Pi won five Olivier Awards in April 2022 and last month won Tony Awards in the following categories: Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design.

a

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide – Life of Pi is a breath-taking theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

Playwright Lolita Chakrabarti’s adaption for the stage captures the struggles and darkness within Life of Pi and condenses it into a little over two hours of intense drama.

Divesh Subaskaran is superb as Pi, hitting the right tone as an adventurous youth confronted with the worst nature can throw at him. His comic timing of certain lines added much-needed light relief to some of the more intense scenes.