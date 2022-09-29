The Langdale Library and Laundry Room on the Mereside estate has been officially opened by Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams.

Also known as ‘Wash Your Words’, the space houses a new library, along with a community space and laundrette.

Wash Your Words is a collaboration between Blackpool Council, Blackpool Coastal Housing and Blackpool-based arts company LeftCoast.

Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Langdale Library and Laundry Room, watched by (from left) Coun Adrian Hutton of Clifton ward, Langdale Library manager Lois Duxbury and Coun Paula Burdess of Clifton ward.

A National Lottery Community Fund bid was secured, allowing the development of the vacant space into a multipurpose community facility.

The new Langdale Library, on Langdale Place, replaces the nearby Mereside Library. It features a range of books to borrow and has persnal computers for public use with internet access.

The library will also be a space for events to take place and for community groups to meet.

After cutting the ribbon to officially open the new facility, Coun Williams said: “The Langdale Library and Washroom is a fantastic community project. It’s great to see this kind of collaboration take place, strengthening our local services for the benefit of our communities.”

Coun Paula Burdess, a representative of Clifton ward on Blackpool Council, said: “This new Langdale facility is great news for LeftCoast and Mereside. The new Library, Laundry space will be a fantastic asset for residents to be able to use and socialise."