Lancashire Police have confirmed they have taken their Pride vehicles off the roads.

The cars which have rainbow colours emblazoned on the side of them and ‘Say No To H8’ have been taken out of commission due to their age.

A police spokesperson said: “Lancashire Police vehicles with either ‘Say No To H8’ or ‘LGBT+’ livery have been taken out of commission due to their age. However we are always looking at new and innovative ways of engaging with all sections of our communities and, as a result, have now commissioned three mobile police stations which have large TV screens on the side.