News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
M6 traffic held after crash shuts motorway
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

LGBT+ Lancashire Pride police cars to tackle hate taken off the roads

Lancashire Police have confirmed they have taken their Pride vehicles off the roads.
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The cars which have rainbow colours emblazoned on the side of them and ‘Say No To H8’ have been taken out of commission due to their age.

A police spokesperson said: “Lancashire Police vehicles with either ‘Say No To H8’ or ‘LGBT+’ livery have been taken out of commission due to their age. However we are always looking at new and innovative ways of engaging with all sections of our communities and, as a result, have now commissioned three mobile police stations which have large TV screens on the side.

"The screens will allow us to show messaging as and when it is appropriate or needed. This is more cost-effective and efficient and will allow us to engage with all sections of our communities.”

Related topics:Lancashire Police