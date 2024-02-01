Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of free events are lined up throughout February to celebrate LGBT+ history month.

HIVEArts Exhibition

2- 5 February - a photographic exhibition is being displayed ay HIVEArts, with over 200 photographs displaying LGBTQ+ images from the last 40 years. This Exhibition opens at 6.00 pm on 2nd February, at the Hive Arts Gallery on Church Street. It runs until Monday 5th February at 4pm.

Basil Newby at Central Library

Two events will take place on 8th February, to celebrate the launch of the Be Who You Want To Be Community, which include a 'whole host of amazing musicians and performers'.

The first event is at Blackpool Central Library from 1pm. Basil Newby and the Park Academy Brass Band will both perform, and there will be speeches from the Leader of the Council, Councillor Lynn Williams & Councillor Jo Farrell.

Evening of entertainment

The evening event is at the The Flying Handbag, from 7.30pm. There will be speeches from The Worshipful the Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Gillian Campbell & the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Major Adrian Hoyle.

Why do we have an LGBT+ History Month?

LGBT History Month takes place every February, as a time to recognise the contributions and struggles of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and non-binary individuals. It’s an opportunity to educate, raise awareness, and promote equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

What is LGBT History Month?

