Now in its tenth year, LGBT+ Fostering and Adoption Week runs until Sunday, March 13

The annual campaign encourages more lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender+ people to consider adoption and fostering and celebrates the achievements of those who have done so.

The campaign is run by New Family Social and supported locally by Lancashire County Council and Adoption Lancashire and Blackpool.

Philip and David are foster carers for two boys, and feel they've had excellent support from the Fostering Network and Lancashire County Council.

They said: “When considering becoming foster carers, we both felt a little hesitant as we are an LGBT+ couple who both work full time.

"After weighing up the pros and cons we decided we had a lot of love and care to give to children who needed it most.

"We have been able to bring two brothers back together who were originally unable to maintain a strong relationship after many failed attempts.

"The boys are now long term, happy and stable.”

Lancashire County Council is hosting several fostering information events where people can come along and speak to the team.

There is also an information evening on Tuesday, March 15.