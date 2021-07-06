Legends and All Stars battle it out in Fleetwood charity football match

Fleetwood Town Legends and FC All Stars who played a charity football match at Fleetwood Town FC. PHOTOS: Tim Brice Photography

It was organised locally and saw two teams thrash it out at Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood Town Legends met FC All Stars – a team made up of celebrities including Steve Royle, Emmerdale actor Tom Lister and George Wilson who played Ziggy in Grange Hill – and beat them six goals to four.

Dan Ferguson, who organised the event, said: “It was a great day of football with the legends managed by Mick Kerr and the All Stars managed by ex Aston Villa defender Shaun Teale. One of the highlights on the night was a rocking horse made by Fleetwood resident Kev Gray which sold at our auction for £1100.00.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood's Father and Son Karaoke duo Wal and Dion Mitchinson

Top of The bill was Fleetwood's very own Father and Son Karaoke duo, Wal and Dion Mitchinson, who were making their first ever live appearance together. The event was also attended by the Rigby family Lyn, Ian and Amy and members from Fleetwood RNLI.

And Beryl Laycock, aka Nana Cod, had the privilege of presenting Lee Rigby’s mum, Lyn Rigby, a bouquet of flowers.

The whole day was pulled together after months of extremely hard work by a local committee of dedicated volunteers. They included Mick Kerr, Jordan Kerr​​, Laura Kerr, Colin Hind, Mark Thomason and George Ellarby.

Past and present Emmerdale stars Tom Lister and Joe Plant

Kev Gray, who made the Rocking horse which was auctioned for the charity event. He named it Riggers

Funnyman Steve Royle took part in the match

Beryl Laycock presents the late Lee Rigby's mum Lyn Rigby with a bouquet of flowers.

Supporters watch on

The whole event was a huge success. Father and Son Karaoke celebrate.