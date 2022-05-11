The North West Lawn Mower Racing Association is staging a race meeting in Kirkham this weekend and is inviting spectators to go along.

Lawn mower racing – fondly referred to as ‘the grass roots of motor sport’ – was started back in 1973 by an Irishman called Jim Gavin, who, with a bunch of mates had gone down to a pub in Sussex to discuss his latest motorsport idea.

Jim was heavily involved in rallying and sponsorship was creeping in. Jim didn’t really like this and wanted to create a form of motorsport that was more readily accessible to everyone.

Lawnmower racing is coming to Sunfield Farm, Kirkham on Saturday and Sunday

They looked out across the village green and the groundsman was mowing the cricket pitch. They realised everyone had a lawn mower in their garden shed so said “let’s race them”. A race was organised and about 80 mowers turned up.

Stuart Polkinghorne from Kirkham has been involved in the sport for some 30 years now and is hosting this weekend’s meeting at Sunfield Farm, off Freckleton Road, on both Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15.

First race each day is at 1pm, then hourly through the afternoon and a collection and raffle will be held to raise money for Ukraine.

"Everyone is welcome – and I hope lots of people come along and have a great time,” said Stuart.

"There’ll be the chance to check out the mowers and see some great sport.”