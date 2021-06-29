Last chance to grab slice of £25,000 Swallowdale Children's Trust giveaway

Last chance to enter the giveaway

The closing date for the competition was moved to the end of June and schools, community groups, sports clubs, charities and societies are being called on to enter for a chance to win cash for a special cause.

The giveaway helps people under the age of 25 across Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre.

It is now in its ninth year and the prize pot this time round will see the total handed out climb to more than £135,000.

Some of the previous year’s winners include Red Marsh School in Thornton and Streetwise Youth Community in Warton.

Last year one of the biggest winners was the Friends of East Pines Park in Anchorsholme, which was awarded a £4,000 grant.

The community group, which campaigns and fundraises for the park, applied for the money so it could buy two or three painted games with educational themes.

A further £6,640 was shared between six other applicants.

Swallowdale chairman, Nigel Law, inset, said: “We want people to be able to show to us that the money we may award them will benefit them and benefit the local community because it’s a double-edged gift. We want to see some benefit to society in general from the money we donate.

“This giveaway will enable groups and individuals to make applications via The Gazette for a share of this substantial pot of money.

“The trustees will be keen to follow up and see what difference the outcome has made for the winners and how successful it has been.”

To apply for a grant, email us at [email protected] with Swallowdale in the subject field.

Or write to us at Swallowdale Children’s Trust Community Giveaway, The Gazette, 15 Olympic Court, Boardmans Way, Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool FY4 5GU to arrive no later than Friday, April 23.

Tell us how much grant you are applying for and how you would spend the money if successful. Add your name, address, name of organisation (if applicable), and a contact telephone number.