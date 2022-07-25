Singing groups have until July 31 to be in with a chance of gracing the stage of the Charter Theatre as they compete to be crowned Lancashire's Choir of the Year.

The competition, run by Lancashire County Council, encourages a wide range of choirs from communities, workplaces and schools to come together to showcase their love of musical theatre.

County coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Lancashire's Choir of the Year 2022 is an opportunity for us to celebrate some of the talented musical ensembles we have that bring joy to many, week in, week out.

The choir in full voice for the ever-popular BBC One programme, Songs of Praise

"Singing is a great way of bringing people together from all walks of life, and we want to show the diverse array of singing groups based here in Lancashire.

"We've also removed the upper limit so that large choirs of more than 40 people can enter, and I am excited to see the finalists perform live at the Charter Theatre.

"If you are based in Lancashire, Blackpool or Blackburn with Darwen, we'd love to hear from you."

The competition is open to choirs of all levels. Schools can enter choirs featuring pupils aged 12 and above, while non-school based choirs can include people of all ages.

The Remarkable Rock choir

To enter, choirs must record their performances and submit the video to the council by Sunday, July 31.

A panel made up of experienced singers and musicians will judge the videos and choose six finalists to perform live in the final at the Charter Theatre, within the Guild Hall, in Preston on November 24.

Tim Rogers, head of music service for Lancashire County Council, said: "Thank you to everyone who have already entered the competition. We've had lots of great entries so far but there's still time to get yours in.

"It doesn't matter what kind of music you perform, whether you're the new kids on the block an experienced musical ensemble – we want to hear from you."

The choir at Anchorsholme Academy