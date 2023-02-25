News you can trust since 1873
Large police presence on Shard Bridge in Over Wyre was due to hunt for missing person

A missing person hunt led to a large police presence at Shard Bridge in Hambleton, with the coastguards also in attendance.

By Richard Hunt
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 10:44am

Residents reported seeing a large number of officers on the bridge, which crosses the River Wyre at Hambleton, yesterday evening (Friday February 24).

There was a great deal of interest on social media about what was happening.

It transpired that the police were in the area after concerns were raised about a missing person who was believed to be in the vicinity.

Residents have reported seeing a large police presence on the Shard Bridge (Credit: Stephen Moore)
However, the search was called off after the person was found safe and well.

A police spokesman said: “The incident was part of a search for a missing man – thankfully he was found a short time later.”

Residents