Residents reported seeing a large number of officers on the bridge, which crosses the River Wyre at Hambleton, yesterday evening (Friday February 24).

There was a great deal of interest on social media about what was happening.

It transpired that the police were in the area after concerns were raised about a missing person who was believed to be in the vicinity.

Residents have reported seeing a large police presence on the Shard Bridge (Credit: Stephen Moore)

However, the search was called off after the person was found safe and well.