Large police presence on Shard Bridge in Over Wyre was due to hunt for missing person
A missing person hunt led to a large police presence at Shard Bridge in Hambleton, with the coastguards also in attendance.
Residents reported seeing a large number of officers on the bridge, which crosses the River Wyre at Hambleton, yesterday evening (Friday February 24).
There was a great deal of interest on social media about what was happening.
It transpired that the police were in the area after concerns were raised about a missing person who was believed to be in the vicinity.
However, the search was called off after the person was found safe and well.
A police spokesman said: “The incident was part of a search for a missing man – thankfully he was found a short time later.”