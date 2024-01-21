Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire man John Darwen was eliminated from Gladiators in the second episode of the rebooted sports entertainment show last night.

The 32-year-old from Preston narrowly missed out on the quarter-finals after competing as one of the episode’s four contestants.

The sports entertainment show, which was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 in the UK, debuted 16 new “superhumans” when the show kick-started last weekend.

Former UCLan student John, who survived cancer as a teenager and now works as an occupational therapist at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust, was labelled a 'warrior' for his efforts against the Gladiators.

John Darwen, 32, from Preston

Before the show aired last night, the former UCLan student who works at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust, was wished luck by his colleagues.

In a post on X, a spokesman for the hospital trust said: "Good luck to community occupational therapist John Darwen, 32, who takes on the Gladiators in BBC1’s reboot of the 1990s strength and skill game show tonight.

"He's been part of Wyre Enhanced Primary Care Team since August after graduating at University of Central Lancashire."

On last night's episode, John revealed he had overcome leukaemia and also won a Guinness World Record for pulling a 1.5-tonne vehicle the furthest distance in 24 hours.

"You’re a warrior"

Speaking to co-host Barney Walsh, he said: “I’ve been big into my fitness but when I was 16, unfortunately, I got diagnosed with leukaemia, to the point where I couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs, to now being a Guinness World Record holder and about to take on the Gladiators.

“So I’m standing here and just saying anything’s possible when you’ve got the right mindset and determination and belief in yourself.”

How did John do?

After facing the challenge Power Ball, John took part in The Edge and was very quickly taken down by Apollo – in the game which involved being lifted 30 feet into the air.

Afterwards, Apollo told the competitor: “From all the people that have lost someone that they love to leukaemia, to see you here, living your best life, here on Gladiators, nothing but respect for you my man. You’re a champion, you’re a warrior.”

In the challenge Gauntlet, John successfully managed to get past Viper, Phantom, Steel and Giant – who were tasked with stopping him getting to the finish line.

Other challenges included Duel, where John took on 6ft 6ins contestant Bionic, and The Wall, which John won when he battled Legend.

The show culminated with the obstacle course The Eliminator, and John was beaten by steelworker Jake, meaning that he also lost a place in the quarter-finals.

Hosting the 11-episode series revamp is Barney and his father, presenter of The Chase Bradley Walsh.

Gladiators airs on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The original American Gladiators series was broadcast in the US in 1989 and became so popular a UK version was made starting in 1992, presented by Ulrika Jonsson and footballer John Fashanu.

Between 2008-2009 Gladiators, was brought back for a short run on Sky.