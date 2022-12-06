Lancaster man who was stabbed in Blackpool is arrested by police on drugs offences
Police have arrested a 22-year-old after a public appeal.
Cameron Casson, 22, from Lancaster, was arrested on Monday December 5 in Morecambe.
Casson was wanted by police on warrant for drugs offences, as well as breaching a community order.
Police also appealed for information after he was injured in a suspected stabbing in Blackpool.
Casson was arrested by officers as part of Operation Warrior, a force campaign supported by Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner targeting serious and organised crime in the county.
The 22-year-old was found with a quantity of suspected drugs, as well as cash and two mobile phones.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and is in custody.