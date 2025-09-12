Lancashire's viral Britain's Got Talent star performs in hometown this weekend

The viral Golden Buzzer star of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, Lancashire’s Max Fox, is preparing for a homecoming show this weekend.

This Sunday, Blackpool-born singer Max Fox will step back onto the stage of the Opera House, Winter Gardens - the very same stage where his life changed forever earlier this year.

Max from Poulton-le-Fylde was sat just a few rows from the front as an audience member at the filming of the Britain’s Got Talent auditions when he seized his chance.

Calling out to the judges, he was given the opportunity to sing then and there.

His powerful rendition of My Way earned a rule-breaking Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden - despite the fact she’d already used hers earlier in the series.

Within hours the moment went viral, reaching millions online and sparking headlines nationwide.

For Max, it was surreal - having performed on the Opera House stage countless times before, he suddenly found himself centre-stage in a way he could never have imagined.

Though he narrowly missed the BGT final, Max captured the hearts of the nation and now he is returning to where his journey on the show first began with a brand new poduction.

The 35-year-old said: “I performed on the Opera House stage last year, but walking back out there this weekend feels completely different. This is the very place where my Britain’s Got Talent journey began - where I grabbed my chance, and everything changed. To now come home, stand on that stage, and share this incredible new show with a packed audience is something I will treasure forever”.

BGT star Max Fox performs in Blackpool this weekend with Cirque: The Greatest Show – Reimagined. | submit

What show does Max bring to the Opera House?

Max now stars as lead vocalist and co-producer of Cirque: The Greatest Show - Reimagined, which returns this Sunday with a brand-new production.

Bigger, bolder, and more breathtaking than ever before, Cirque fuses West End showstoppers with jaw-dropping circus acts in a family-friendly extravaganza.

The company features a cast of 24 world-class performers - including two more homegrown Blackpool talents:

Nikita Coulon - trained at Whittaker’s Dance and Drama Centre, with credits including 42nd Street, Grease, 9 to 5 and Elf the Musical. She also co-founded Cou-Cou Drama and Musical Theatre on the Fylde Coast.

Luke Moore - a singer and actor whose credits include Aladdin (Globe Theatre Blackpool), Hollywood Paradise Party Nights and Paradise Summer Show at Pleasure Beach, as well as recording work and short films.

Together with Max, they bring a unique hometown connection to this Blackpool performance.

In June, the international cast descended on Blackpool for an intensive four-week rehearsal process.

The town became home to speciality circus acts, acrobats, aerialists, dancers and singers from across the globe, as they worked around the clock to create the show’s breathtaking new routines and harmonies.

After weeks of work, the company is now taking the production on the road - with Blackpool as a fitting stage for one of its biggest and most meaningful performances.

When can I see it?

Cirque: The Greatest Show – Reimagined is playing 123 performances across the UK and Ireland, running until November 14 2025.

Blackpool audiences can experience it for themselves on Sunday, September 14 at 3pm - Opera House, Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Final remaining tickets are available now from:

👉 Direct from the Winter Gardens. You can purchase them online here or call 0844 770 0593.