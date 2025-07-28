Lancashire's the Radford family dedicate latest episode to late loved one

The Lancashire reality stars the Radfords have dedicated the latest episode of their new series to a late loved one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Radfords from Morecambe are well known as the largest family in the UK, with mum and dad Sue and Noel sharing 22 children and 14 grandchildren.

Their unusually large brood has led to them being the subject of various Channel 5 reality shows - the latest of which, ‘22 Kids and Counting’, is currently on its seventh series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new series of 22 Kids and Counting only started last night and it’s first episode focused on a tragic death which rocked the entire family.

Sharing a teaser clip of the episode before it aired Channel 5’s Instagram account explained: “True friendship shines brightest in the darkest moments ❤️ This week’s episode is a heartfelt tribute to their beloved friend Sophie Walker, who tragically passed away last year at just 17.”

Sophie was the teenage daughter of the Walkers, family friends of the Radfords, and she sadly lost a seven year battle with a Wilm’s tumour - a rate type of kidney cancer - on July 6 2024.

Main image: The Radford family. Inset image: Sophie Walker (credit @walkerfamily11 on Instagram) | various

In the teaser, Radford matriarch Sue says: “The Walkers are our best friends, they’ve always been there for us and we’ve always tried to be there for them, especially with what they’re going through with Sophie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aflter flicking through various happy scenes of the Walkers and Radfords together, the video then switches to a young Sophie sitting in a hospital bed as Sue’s voice says “She started to feel a lot of pain so they’ve took her into A&E”.

Sophie’s father Jamie Walker then says “We’re not coping very well” before mum Rebecca says “We’re not coping at all.”

Jamie then continues: “At times, I could just scream and smah the place up.”

After various clips of Sophie looking unwell are shown, the trailor ends with Sue saying “their at the mercy of doctors” and Noel saying they need a “miracle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately that miracle never does come and 22 Kids and Counting shows the moment that the Radfords find out the devastating news of Sophie’s passing.

Noel shows the camera a text he received from Jamie which read: “Sophie has gone, mate, hopefully to a better place.”

The Morecambe based dad then says: “It doesn’t feel right. Their 17-year-old daughter has been taken away from them.”

Sharing how hard it was to tell their own children the news, Noel added: “Obviously the older ones understand, but to the likes of Hallie, Phoebe, Archie, Bonnie, they don’t quite understand it the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seires even heard from seven-year-old Archive himself who says: “Phoebe’s just came into the room and said Sophie’s passed away.

“I don’t really believe her, I don’t really want to believe her.

“I didn’t expect anything like this to happen, especially on Alfie’s* birthday.”

*Alfie was the stillborn son of Sue and Noel who was born on July 6 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie’s older brother, Oscar 13, said: “She was literally like a sister to us.

“I’m trying to distract myself. I don’t want it to be in my mind all the time.”

Mum Sue then also refers to her own loss, “Rebecca messaged to say that our babies will forever share this day.”

You can continue watching 22 Kids & Counting by tuning in to Channel 5 at 8:00pm each Sunday. All episodes are also available to stream online.