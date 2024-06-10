Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire television presenter Ranvir Singh has joined the hordes of celebrities sharing tributes to Michael Mosley.

The Good Morning Britian and Riddiculous host Ranvir from Preston has shared a heartfelt tribute to her fellow TV presenter, Dr Michael Mosley who was announced dead over the weekend.

67-year-old Michael was with friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Symi on Wednesday before going missing during a walk by himself to the centre of the island.

Following a rescue operation, the TV personality’s wife, Clare Bailey Mosley, yesterday confirmed a body found that morning in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach was her husband, describing the loss as "devastating".

Thousands of people have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the father-of-four, including former Strictly star Ranvir who revealed the impact Michael had had on her life.

Sharing a photo of Michael to her Instagram story, 46-year-old Ranvir wrote: “Terribly sad news. Thank you for changing the lives of thousands of people - including mine - for the better: #RIPMICHAELMOSLEY”

Pictured: Michael Mosley and three celebrities who paid tribute to him (Ranvir Singh, Jamie Oliver & Carol Vorderman). Credit: Getty

Ranvir was not the only celebrity however to pay tribute to Michaelk, take a look at more of the touching tributes below:

Chef Jamie Oliver: “Rest in peace Michael Mosley…. Absolutely devastating news about the sad loss of fellow tv presenter Micheal Mosley today. What a wonderfully sweet, kind and gentle man he was. he did such a lot of good for public health with his TV shows and research. He was a curious investigator, producer and presenter and often changed the conversation around many public health issues for the better. He will be sadly missed….love and thoughts to Claire and all of his family 🙏🏼 jamie o xx”

TV presenter Carol Vorderman: “Extremely sad and shocking news about the death of Dr Michael Mosley

“He worked so hard to introduce the modern science behind health and wellness and was extremely successful communicating it.

“My thoughts right now are with his family and friends”

Actor and musician Martin Kemp: “Michael Mosley, So sad, I have spent so many hours watching and loving his work! I was praying for a different outcome! My love goes out to all his family.”

TV physician Brian Fox: “Tragic news about Michael Mosley. He was such an important figure both on and off screen in the BBC science unit, and as a mentor to many of us when we started out in science presenting. And, as many of our colleagues have already said on here, he was a genuinely lovely man. So sorry for his family. RIP Michael.”

Musician Midge Ure: “So sad about Michael Mosley. It’s amazing how one ‘cog in the machine’….one life in a world of billions can have an impact on others. I never met him, but we all knew him”