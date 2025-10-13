Lancashire's Paris Fury reveals the 3 most annoying things about Tyson Fury

The Lancashire based reality star and author Paris Hilton has revealed the three most annoying things about her husband, Tyson Fury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retired boxerTyson Fury is well regarded as one of the country’s most successful heavyweight boxers.

Outside of sport he is also a busy family man, the father of seven children he shares with wife Paris, who he has been with for xx years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite all his positive traits, everyone has bad habits that can get on the nerves of their loved ones and Paris will know Tyson’s more than anyone else.

The mum of seven even shared her partner’s three worst traits with the national magazine OK!

In a video shared to Instagram, Paris starts off by saying “Three points that Tyson does that drives me insane”.

Paris Fury and Tyson Fury pictured at a match between Como 1907 and FC Internazionale at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on May 23, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images for Como 1907) | Getty Images for Como 1907

Paris continues: “Number one, would beTyson loves to get up at like 6am. He is an early bird and I cannot stick it. He gets up, he’s cheering, he’s clapping, he’s putting lights on. Not for me, not at that time of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Number two is a love hate relationship - it is his spontaneity. He is crazy spontaneous, really really random things. I hate it on some days but love it at other times. That’s a bit of a 50/50.

“Finally, number three would be Tyson’s crazy dress sense. I like to think that I like to dress quite nice and Tyson believes he dresses quite nice but sometimes it’s a little bit flamboyant for me.”

It’s an exciting time for the Fury family currently.

Their eldest child, 16-year-old Venezuela Fury, just recently got engaged to her boyfriend.

Two weeks ago, at her 16th birthday party, amaeteur boxer Noah Price got down on one knee, much to the delight of the Fury teen and the surprise of her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told OK: “Paris was shocked when the engagement happened, but she's delighted and is really going for it when it comes to the wedding.

“They're throwing everything at it. They don't do things by halves and family is everything to them.

“Paris wants to show what a party she can put on," says our source. "It's going to be the biggest event and they don't care what other people say. They don't care if people think it's overdone, or it's tacky, or that they've spent too much money. She wants to have the best and the biggest knees-up with as much glitz and glamour as possible."