If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you will be spoilt for choice with the many breeds there are.

Latest data from puppies.co.uk has uncovered the most popular dogs that the residents of Lancashire are looking to buy.

From the lovelable Golden Retriever, to the reliable German Shepherd and even the dashing Dachshund, here are the top 10 most sought breeds in Lancashire.

Take a look and see if yours ranks on the list.

1 . The top 10 sought after dog breeds in Lancashire These are some of the most sought after dog breeds in Lancashire.

2 . Dachshund Dachshunds have become Lancashire's top choice, with approximately 17,752 monthly searches for this breed. This loyal, pocket-sized dog costs up to £1,500.

3 . Cocker Spaniel Cocker Spaniel took the second spot, with an average of 12,593 monthly searches. Cocker Spaniels are extremely playful and people-oriented dogs, costing around £1,300.

4 . Golden Retriever Usually considered the perfect family dog, Golden Retrievers are third, with 8,876 monthly searches. The average cost of this breed is up to £2,500.

5 . Cockapoo In fourth are Cockapoos, with 8,718 monthly searches. This energetic and easy-to-train dog is a cross between a cocker spaniel and a poodle, costing around £1,000.

6 . German Shepherd Rounding off the top 5 is the German Shepherd at 6,735 monthly searches. This loyal and confident dog breed costs up to £2,000.