Lancashire's Liv Cooke evacuated from Los Angeles home as wild fires wreak havoc
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leyland born Liv Cooke is currently residing in Los Angeles, USA with her American wife, Gal, who she married in 2023.
The American city is today battling wildfires that are still tearing through its streets, destroying homes and causing tens of thousands of people to flee.
25-year-old Liv has taken to social media to confirm that she is one of those having to flee, alongside her wife.
Posting on her Instagram story at 10pm Los Angelese time, Liv shared an image from inside one of her many cars.
In the overlay text, the former Woodlea Junior and Balshaw's Church of England High School pupil wrote: “We’re safe and are currently evacuating [fire truck emoji, fire emoji] hope everyone is ok [heart emoji].”
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in the state and on Tuesday evening, over 30,000 people were put under evacuation orders across the Los Angeles as fires began to tear through acres of land.
The first fire ripped through the city's Pacific Palisades area, a hillside area along the coast dotted with celebrity residences and made famous by the Beach Boys in their 1960s hit Surfin' USA .
A fire then that broke out on Tuesday evening near a nature reserve in the inland foothills north-east of LA, spreading so rapidly that staff at a care home had to push dozens of elderly residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds down the street to a car park.
A third wildfire started at around 10.30pm local time on Tuesday ( 6.30am GMT on Wednesday ) and quickly prompted evacuations in Sylmar, a San Fernando Valley community that is the northernmost area in Los Angeles .
The causes of all three fires are under investigation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.