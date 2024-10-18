Former I’m a Celebrity star Jordan from Burnley was speaking on his Capital Breakfast show this week about his predictions for the upcoming series.
During the conversation, the 35-year-old who lived in Preston as a teeneager, accidently seemed to reveal a definite for the line-up.
A confident Jordan said: “I don't have any official intel, but I've just looked at the list, and I reckon there's a good few names on there that I can guarantee are going in.
“Oti Mabuse I'm pretty sure of because I haven't seen her for over a year but I just...
“I was working with her on Big Brother last year and I'm pretty sure."
Jordan's radio co-star Sian Welby then replied: “Oti was originally one of the professional dancers on Strictly, wasn't she? So she's not busy this year - so potentially she could do it.”
Oti however is not the only rumoured contestant to be entering the jungle, take a look at the other supposed stars below. The actual line-up announcement won’t come until much closer to the new series start date.
