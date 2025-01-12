Lancashire’s Dancing on Ice star Sam Aston gets support from Corrie colleague

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire soap star has been sent various messages of support ahead of his stint on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, including one from a famous colleague.

Burnley born Sam Aston, who has played Chesney on Coronation Street since 2003, has been confirmed as one of the contestants on Dancing On Ice this year.

Although the competition doesn’t start until Sunday night, the father of three, who now lives in Rossendale, has already received some well wishes.

Lancashire actor Sam Aston is best known for playing Chesney Brown on Coronation Street. Credit: ITV | ITV

Tony Maudsley, who has played George Shuttleworth on Corrie since 2020, shared his support for Sam all the way from Barbados.

The Kirkby born actor, also known for his roles on Benidorm and The Job Lot, was inspired to send his well wishes by the site of a restaurant bizarrely called ‘Chesney’s Rotisserie’.

Posting a photo of himself outside of the Barbadian restaurant, Tony wrote: “ Hey @samaston93 We've got your back in Barbados, mate!! Good luck on Sunday night for your first @dancingonice! I reckon the 'Chesney Rotisserie' could be a new move!!”

Former Haslingden High pupil Sam, 31, also got support from his loved ones, in particular his wife Briony posted a long message on Instagram this wek.

Sharing a gallery of pictures featuring themselves and their children, Briony wrote: “It’s my turn to cheerlead, which means it's your turn to step out of your comfort zone and show everyone what you're made of.

“l've no doubt you'll smash it on Sunday, and every Sunday you're fortunate enough to make it to, but either way I'II be chanting your name (or most likely "daddy") with the kids and the rest of your friends and family. Either way, we're proud of you. Either way, we think you're golden.”

Dancing on Ice starts at 6:30pm on ITV this Sunday (Janaury 12).