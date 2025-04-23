Lancashire's Coleen Nolan reflects on emotional former job as she issues plea to fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire TV star Coleen Nolan has issued a plea to her fans as she took to social media to reflect on one of her former jobs.

Blackpool born singer turned TV presenter Coleen took to her Instagram yesterday to film a video of herself talking about one of her past TV experiences.

In the video, present-day Coleen is seen sitting at home as she watches an old video of herself, the footage of which is then shown in a split screen below for her 401k Instagram followers.

The 60-year-old introduces to fans that this footage is from when she appeared on the ITV programme Give A Pet A Home in 2015.

The premise of the show was that animal loving celebrities would help the RSPA find new homes for mistreated and abandoned pets and in the caption to the video, Coleen noted: “#GiveAPetAHome was one of my favourite TV shows to film xxx”

At the start of the video, pet lover Coleen reveals why it was one of her favourites to film as she told her followers: “The first day of filming - I was with Ray at the time- he said do not come home with a dog. First day of filming, I found Mica.”

Coleen Nolan pictured at home as she watches footage from her Give A Pet A Home appearance. | coleen_nolan on Instagram

As she looks through the video, the proud owner of now 29 pets laughs as she recalls her memories of the show, namely her time spent with fellow celebrity Julian Clarey and of course her rehoming of the now much beloved pet Mica.

During the episode, Julian and the RSPCA team help Coleen prepare for the adoption of the young pup, including making sure her home is suitable.

Watching the decade old footage, Coleen said: “This is at our old, old house.

“Julian Clary came around and he was going ‘you need to get rid of that, that's terrible.’

“I went ‘a dog's not bothered about a painting, Julian’.”

Coleen then laughs as she watches Julian assessing her home decoration with the RSPA expect on the programme then saying: “Julian’s got a little bit more to learn. He looked too much at the decor and the dusting and not enough about whether Coleen and her family could actually meet the needs of the dog.”

After more of the programme is shown, present-day Coleen then says to her followers: “Oh, it was such a good series. I loved it. I really loved it. I could have adopted so man. If I was in the house I was in now,I don't know how many I'd have ended up with!”

Coleen, who currently owns dogs, cats, horses, goats, hens and cockerels then ends the video with a direct plea to those watching.

She says: “ I'm so delighted that I spotted Mika on the first day, really. I fell in love. She is one of the loveliest, kindest dogs which just goes to show that it really is worth going and checking out your local rescue centres.

“We've had three rescue dogs now, all of which have been gorgeous. They're just desperate for love and desperate for home.

“And that's not just dogs- cats, all the animals you can think ofactually, you can normally find at a rescue if you can.

“But honestly, they're so beautiful. I love them all. As I do the other dogs that I got from reputable breeders. I love them all.”