Lancashire's Alfie Boe announces huge UK tour: everything you need to know

The Lancashire singing sensation Alfie Boe has just announced a huge UK wide tour, find out all the details below...

One of Britain’s most celebrated and best-loved tenors Alfie Boe, OBE, has announced a brand-new UK tour celebrating his most iconic hits, fan-favourite classics, and powerful new material from his highly anticipated upcoming album, ‘Facing Myself’.

The tour will see Alfie perform 35 live dates throughout April and May 2026 bringing his unmistakable voice to some of the country’s most prestigious venues including London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Alfie will also be joined by special guest, singer-songwriter, Jessica Sweetman.

Excited to be heading out on his UK tour next year, the new ‘Facing Myself’ dates promise a night of music and memories, celebrating the very best of his incredible journey so far along with new music.

Is Alfie coming to Lancashire?

Yes!

Fleetwood born Alfie brings his new tour to the Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, April 25.

What has Alfie said about his new tour?

Speaking on the new tour, Alfie said: “I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again for my tour across the UK next Spring. I can’t wait to sing the songs you love, share some fantastic new surprises, and celebrate with you in venues up and down the country.”

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale Friday, October 24 at 10am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk .

VIP Packages are also available www.sjm-vip.com .

Tell me more about Alfie’s career so far

Alfie has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning stage, recording, and television.

A hugely successful, multi-platinum selling artist, Alfie has released over a dozen studio albums, several of which have topped the UK charts.

His collaborations with Michael Ball — including the record-breaking albums ‘Together, Together Again,’ and ‘Back Together ‘— have become some of the fastest-selling releases of the decade. Their tours have sold out arenas across the UK, delighting hundreds of thousands of fans.

The Tony Award winner has conquered the world’s greatest opera stages and arenas and led the cast of Les Misérables in his defining role as Jean Valjean.

Most recently Alfie starred in the concert tour of Les Misérables in Australia as well as the Arena Spectacular tour across the UK.

Having appeared at some of the most respected venues and events worldwide: from Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee to the Royal Albert Hall, Alfie was also appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his outstanding services to music and charity.

From his early days in Lancashire to the world’s grandest stages, Alfie has become one of the most versatile and admired artists of his generation.

Where else is Alfie going?

UK TOUR DATES 2026

Tuesday 14 April: Dundee, Caird Hall

Wednesday 15 April: ​​Aberdeen Music Hall

Friday 17 April: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 18 April: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Monday 20 April: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday 21 April: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 23 April: Gateshead Sage

Friday 24 April: Hull City Hall

Saturday 25 April: Blackpool Opera House

Monday 27 April: Liverpool Philharmonic

Tuesday 28 April: York Barbican

Wednesday 29 April: Harrogate Royal Hall

Friday 01 May: Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 02 May: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Monday 04 May: Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday 05 May: Bath Forum

Tuesday 07 May: Warwick Arts Centre

Friday 08 May: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 09 May: Ipswich Regent

Monday 11 May: Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

Tuesday 12 May: Skegness Embassy Theatre

Wednesday 13 May: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday 15 May: Oxford New Theatre

Saturday 16 May: Torquay Princess Theatre

Sunday 17 May: Truro Hall For Cornwall

Tuesday 19 May: Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Wednesday 20 May: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Friday 22 May: Guildford G Live

Saturday 23 May: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday 24 May: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Tuesday 26 May:London Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday 27 May: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Friday 29 May: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Saturday 30 May: Swansea Arena

Sunday 31 May: Cardiff New Theatre