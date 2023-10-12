News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire weather: Met Office issues yellow warning with travel disruption for north west

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as heavy rain and strong winds is set to batter Lancashire which may cause some disruption to travel on Friday.
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:38 BST
Heavy and persistent rain at times causing flooding on roads, will move north east across much of England and Wales during 9pm this evening and Friday morning, with some drier spells following across southern and eastern England for a time.

With flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, bus and train services will also probably affected making journey times longer.

It will also become windy with gusts of 45-50 mph inland and as high as 60 mph on some southern coasts. The rain will clear from the north west through Friday afternoon and evening. Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely, but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible, and some high ground of West Wales could see 70 mm. There is also a chance of 20-30 mm of rain within two hours if heavy showers and thunderstorms develop over southern England.

