Lancashire TV & radio star Gemma Atkinson reveals daughter, 6, has a serious condition
Mum of two Gemma Atkinson, who hails from Edenfield in Rossendale, explained on her Just As Well podcast recently that her eldest child, Mia, has begun experiencing “zoning out” episodes linked to loss of awareness.
Known as absence seizures, the six-year-old - whom Gemma shares with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marques, along with a younger son- is now receiving treatment for her condition.
Former Hollyoaks and Emmerale star Gemma, 40, said: “My daughter is under treatment for epilepsy - she has the absence seizures, she doesn’t fit or anything, it’s just a stare out - and they’ve got so much better, a year in.”
After the diagnosis, Gemma admitted she went down a research “rabbit hole.”
She explained how one treatment option recommended by doctors was a ketogenic diet, which has been shown to help some epilepsy patients by altering brain function.
“The improvement we’ve had - the last six months she’s had none, touch wood,” Gemma added.
The mum of two also noted the diet was first trialed in the 1930s, though early research was set back after a fire destroyed the doctor’s records.
Gemma and Gorka, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, got engaged in 2021 and are planning to marry once their son Thiago, now two, is older.
Whilst her partner is currently out there strutting his stuff for the 23rd series of the BBC dance show, Gemma shosts the drive time show on Hits Radio UK.
She is also still the vice-patron of the Lancashire animal welfare charity, Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, a role she has held since 2016.
In March, sGemma even ran the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run on behalf of the charity, alongside partner Gorka.