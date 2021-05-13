Lancashire Sunday League announces one minute silence in memory of Jordan Banks ahead of Sunday kick-off

The nine-year-old Stanley Primary School pupil was taking part in a one to one coaching session on Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road, South Shore, when he was hit at 5.05pm on Tuesday.

In a statement, his family said: "(On Tuesday) our worlds stopped. We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan. His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything. Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless."

Blackpool Tower lit up last night in memory of the young Liverpool FC fan, who raised more than £2,300 for a local mental health charity, Counselling in the Community, in memory of his uncle Reece Begg who took his own life in 2018.

Flowers, footballs, balloons and cards left at Common Edge playing fields in memory of Jordan Banks

The Lancashire Sunday Football League has called on its teams to take part in a one-minute silence before kick-off this Sunday, May 16.

A spokesman said: "As a sign of respect following the tragic death of the young footballer Jordan Banks. We invite all our clubs, players and officials to join us in a minute’s silence prior to kick off this Sunday."

A fund-raiser set up in Jordan's memory with the aim of raising £3,000 has already brought in £54k. Top local donors include actress Erin Shanagher, Notarianni Ice Cream boss Luca Vettese, Blackpool engineering and management company PSL Projects Ltd, the St Annes-based Unique Estate Agency, and South Shore Cricket Club.

Liverpool FC vice-captain James Milner, Robbie Fowler, comedian Jason Manford, football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, football and esports presenter Spencer Owen, Youtuber Jack Dean (known as JaackMaate), and Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick were among those expressing their condolences, along with numerous football clubs including Blackpool, Preston North End, Chester, Abroarth, Bournemouth and Burnham Ramblers.

James Milner, who praised Jordan when he ran 30 miles for charity in January, wrote: "A special boy taken far too soon."

As well as raising money for charity, Jordan was thanked by Blackpool police for leaving sweets on their vehicles to cheer them up during lockdown.