Lancashire radio presenter Jordan North will be celebrating this week as one of his podcasts has just made not one but three award shortlists.

Yesterday the nominees were released for The British Podcast Awards 2025, the biggest event in UK podcasting.

Chaired by BBC Radio 4 Today's Emma Barnett, the prestigious awards celebrate genres including arts and culture, documentary, comedy, true crime, parenting and health.

Included in the list of nominees is Help I Sexted My Boss, a comedy advice podcast hosted by Capital Radio star Jordan, who grew up in Burnley and Preston, and etiquette expert William Hanson - who may not have any Lancashire links but once had an eventful stay in Blackpool!

In fact the podcast, which launched in2018, finds itself in the running to take home three gongs!

Jordan North and William Hanson attend the British Podcast Awards 2024. | Getty Images

Which awards have Help I Sexted My Boss been shortlisted for?

Help I Sexted My Boss, which is produced by Audio Always, is shortlisted in the Comedy, Entertainment and the Video Innovation categories.

Who are they up against?

For the Comedy gong, Jordan and William are up against: Elis James and John Robins (Audio Always for BBC Radio 5 Live), Where There's a Will, There's a Wake (Sony Music Entertainment), Sound Heap (Lead Mojo), The Skewer (An Unusual production for BBC Radio 4) and This Paranormal Life (R&K Media).

For Enterainment, the other shortlisted podcasts are: Elis James and John Robins, This Paranormal Life (R&K Media), Inbetween Man (Improvise Event Limited), The Guilty Feminist (The Spontaneity Shop Enterprises ), The Traitors: Uncloaked (Platform Media/Listen for BBC Sounds) and Vogue & Amber (Global).

Finally for Video Innovation, Jordan and William must beat: Access All: Disability News and Mental Health (BBC), Lady Killers with Lucy Worsley (StoryHunter for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds), Miss Me? (A Persephonica production for BBC Sounds), Radio Atlas (Radio Atlas) and Staying Relevant (Staying Relevant Productions).

When will Jordan find out if he has won?

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Maisie Adam, will take place at the Indigo at London's O2 Arena on Thursday, October 2.

Can I attend the ceremony?

Yes but you will have to buy tickets quick.

General tickets cost £95 and get you seats on the first floor as well as welcome drink.

Gold tickets cost £195 and get you a reserved seat on the main floor as the winners are revealed, plus nibbles and drinks pre-served at your seat for the duration of the awards.

Finally for £375, the premium ticket allows you to walk down the BPA pink carpet to a VIP drinks receeption where you can have your photo taken and network before taking your seat for the pre-show 2 course meal with wine and soft drinks.

All tickets also give you access to the awards afterparty.

You can pruchase tickets from the British Podcast Awards website here.