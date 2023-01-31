Rottweiler owners came from all over Lancashire to join in a group walk around Stanley Park, with the intention to change public perceptions of the breed.

Over 25 dogs gathered by the Cocker clock tower for the on-lead dog walk on Sunday, Jan 29, 2023.

The group wants to show people that rottweilers aren’t the ‘bad dogs’ they are depicted as on TV.

Samantha Willoughby, creator of The Rottweilers of Lancashire group on social media, said: We’ve been having these walks for a few months, we go round the park and want people to look and say ‘aren’t they good dogs’! I don’t want us to be branded like the people you see on TV and in the movies that are crazy because they’re actually quite lovable.”

The group walked to Salisbury woodlands and back – stopping half-way for a drink of water and a sniff in the woods.

The organisers welcomed several young puppies, and a couple of reactive dogs with experienced handlers.

And other dog breeds joined in too.

Although it was a fun social event, the group was also set up to highlight issues around dog safety.

Samantha added: “People are getting attacked on parks and in the street, by dogs not on leads and with no recall and we need safer areas to exercise our dogs. We’ve got derelict land here on the park, and in other parts of Blackpool and I want people to get behind this and see that we need more dog parks.”

