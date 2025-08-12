Lancashire rockstar Robert Smith of The Cure issues plea to Keir Starmer

Lancashire rockstar Robert Smith of The Cure fame has issued a plea to the Prime Minister.

Blackpool born Robert Smith has joined other leading voices from the UK’s music and creative communities to call on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reject the Rosebank oil field.

In an open letter - coordinated by EarthPercent and backed by the StopRosebank campaign - stars warn that its reckless development would undermine the UK’s climate commitments and the sustainability of the cultural sector.

It comes as Equinor, the Norwegian oil giant behind Rosebank, is expected to reapply for government approval to develop the North Sea field.

Robert Smith of The Cure has signed an open letter callin on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reject the Rosebank oil field. | Getty Images

Who else has signed?

As well as The Cure frontman, who is currently the subject of a new Blackpool mural, an impressive list of artists and musicians have signed the open letter.

They include Paloma Faith, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway of Radiohead, Brian Eno, Enter Shikari, Imogen Heap, Lola Young, Bicep, Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip, Olly of Alexander of Years and Years, Anna Calvi, SHERELLE, Helen Ganya, Jacob Collier, Louis VI, and Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall of Massive Attack.

What does the letter argue?

The signatories argue that Rosebank is a bad deal for the UK, calling it a project that will accelerate the climate crisis, deliver no meaningful benefit to the UK public, and burden future generations — all while funnelling billions in profits to a Norwegian state-owned oil company.

You can read the letter and full list of signatories here.

According to the letter, the cultural sector is already feeling the impacts of the climate crisis — from increasingly fragile touring logistics to the growing carbon footprint of events. Many signatories have been vocal in championing sustainability in the arts and argue that continued investment in fossil fuels directly undermines those efforts.

In its statement on the Creative Industries Sector Vision, the Government recognised that "the creative industries are a dynamic growth engine for the UK economy" and identified the sector as key to its Industrial Strategy and Plan for Change.

The letter urges the Prime Minister to honour the scientific consensus, listen to the growing public and political opposition, and reject Rosebank once and for all — along with any other new oil and gas developments.

What has been said about the plea?

Brian Eno said: “As musicians and artists our creativity is deeply connected to the state of the world around us. Being an advocate for greater climate action for many years, I feel deeply that the continued expansion of oil and gas, such as Rosebank, is a huge threat to that world.

“Fossil fuels are not only unsustainable - they are actively destructive. The evidence is clear: burning them accelerates the climate crisis, endangers our futures, and undermines the UK's credibility as a climate leader. We have the tools and the knowledge to make the transition. The Prime Minister must listen - reject Rosebank, and stop approving new oil and gas developments.

“We work with musicians and artists across the creative sector at EarthPercent and Hard Art, and we stand together in calling for a just and sustainable future."

The legendary musician Brian Eno joins Robert Smith in signing the open letter. | Getty Images for Kaspersky

Cathy Runciman, Co-Executive Director at EarthPercent, said: “We work closely with artists and musicians who are deeply concerned about the future, not just of their industries, but of the planet we all share. The continued approval of oil and gas projects like Rosebank undermines the very future they’re trying to protect through their work and advocacy.

“Given its commitment to supporting the creative industries, it is vital that the Government addresses the industry's concerns about fossil fuels and climate change. The creative community is clear: the Prime Minister must reject Rosebank and commit to a clean, fair transition that protects people and planet alike. “

Lauren MacDonald, Lead Campaigner at Stop Rosebank, said: “Opposition to Rosebank is not just found among climate activists, a broad church of opponents has developed since the field’s approval in 2023.

“These artists aren’t just speaking as individuals — they represent a creative community that understands what’s at stake if the government keeps backing oil giants over climate science and public interest.

“The UK cannot claim to be a climate leader while approving massive new oil fields like Rosebank. It won’t bring down bills, it won’t boost UK energy security, and it won’t create the sustainable future people across this country are calling for. Rosebank must be rejected — and this is the moment for the Prime Minister to show he’s listening.”