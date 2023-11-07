One of Preston’s most-loved broadcasters is going to be getting on the buses.

Legendary radio broadcaster John ‘Gilly’ Gillmore who recently finished his run as a presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire is getting back behind the microphone to host a one day, coach trip to Morecambe.

John, who recently received the special award at Preston’s BID and Visit Preston 2023 High Street Heroes’ event, will be joining forces with Ellen Smith Coach Tours then Gilly will join the tour at the JAK Hanson retail outlet in Wrightington to meet and pick up John where you can chat and ask him questions and visit the cafe and shop.

As the coach heads off to Morecambe John will set the scene as it takes in the beauty of the coast and views of the Cumbrian fells. It will also be makign a pit stop opposite the bus station outside the former B and M store in Preston.

He said: “Over the years in radio I have hosted many listener trips to various places and theatres and I am excited to be back hosting again. These trips are always great fun and it’s a brilliant opportunity to meet listeners and have a great day out in Morecambe.”