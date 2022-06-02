Taz Ali of Preston Community Hub celebrates being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) Photo: Neil Cross

Sterling community and campaigning work as well as work to make Preston a greener and more self sufficient city were recognised by the Queen in the Jubilee Honours.

Three proud Prestonians Glenda Andrew of Preston Windrush Generation and Descendants, Mohammed Tahir Ali (Taz) of Preston Community Hub and Annie Wynn of Let’s Grow Preston, were honoured with British Empire Medals (BEMs) for their pioneering community work.

Taz, 42, was honoured for “for services to the community in Preston, Lancashire during Covid-19” .Glenda, 59, ”for servicesto the Afro-Caribbean Community in Preston, Lancashire “ and Annie (Annabelle Mary),52, “for services to the community in Preston, Lancashire particularly during Covid-19.”

Sue Williamson from Eccleston has been awarded the MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to the library sector

For one local academic, UCLan astronomy lecturer Megan Argo, 41, success was written in the stars.

Megan, gained her award for “services to girlguiding during the Covid pandemic”. The atrophysicist organised virtual planetarium shows during lockdown to teach brownies and guides more about the stars.

Meanwhile Sue Williamson from Eccleston, near Chorley, who is National Director, Libraries at Arts Council England, has gained an MBE for her “services to the library sector”.

Her citation noted that:” Throughout her career in the UK public library service, she has increased awareness of library services and their contribution to society, by working with national and international bodies.”

Glenda Andrew, who has been awarded the BEM, pictured with Windrush flag

Other Lancashire and north west award winners included:

Julia Brothwell

Julia Brothwell, 58, from Morecambe, who has been awarded an MBE "for services to International Aid”. She is the British Red Cross’s longest serving full time international delegate. Her citation noted: “ In the past thirty years she has been deployed to almost 40 operations, including earthquakes, warzones, disease outbreaks – in the process she has brought lifesaving aid to many thousands of people.”

Annie Wynn of Let's Grow Preston Photo Neil Cross;

Natasha Wright

Natasha Wright, 51, of Poulton le Fylde awarded a BEM for services to the community in Preesall, Lancashire during Covid-19, in particular it was noted she made a considerable contribution in supporting the small Lancashire village communities of Preesall and Knott End.

Sharon Martin

Sharon Martin, 61, gained a BEM for services to the community in Great Eccleston and Elswick, particularly during Covid-19. Her work with Britain in Bloom, the local church choir and gardening education was also acknowledged.

Michael Loomes, 83,of Blackpool. The founder and curator of The Story of Scouting Museum was awarded an MBE For voluntary service to young people and to the community in Lancashire.

Deborah Clark

Deborah Clark, 48, from Accrington, Accrington, Lancashire, the founder and CEO of Community Solutions North West Ltd who was honoured “For services to the community in Lancashire”.

Mike Morris

Mike Morris, 63, of Southport who is Chairman of the United Kingdom Maritime Pilots Association, was awarded an MBE for services to maritime industry.

Leslie Micklethwaite

Leslie Micklethwaite, 78, who lives near Grange-Over-Sands is made an MBE “for voluntary and charitable services to the community in North Lancashire and South Cumbria”.

The awards announcement in Jubilee week certainly gives the honours recipients an extra right royal reason to celebrate over the Bank Holiday.