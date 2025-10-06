Members of the public are being urged to vote for the best singing talent from across the county as part of this year's Lancashire Choir of the Year competition.

The fourth annual contest, which encourages a wide range of choirs from communities, workplaces and high schools to come together to showcase their talents, is open to chorists from across Lancashire, Blackpool, and Blackburn with Darwen.

A panel of experienced musicians whittled down the entries to come up with a final shortlist of six.

Now, members of the public are being asked to vote from today (Monday, October 6) for the popular 'People's Choice Award' category from the final six.

Who can we vote for?

The final six choirs are:

Basics Vocalize Choir (Burnley)

Blackpool Male Voice Choir

Capricorn Singers (Based in Cleveleys, near Blackpool)

Lancaster Millennium Choir

Lancaster Musical Theatre Choir

St John's Hospice Choir (Lancaster)

When will we find out who won?

The finalists will go through to a live final on November 25 at Lancaster University to coincide with celebrations around Lancashire Day.

On the night, the judging panel will announce the overall winner, as well as runner-up prizes and the People's Choice Award.

What has been said about the competition so far?

Councillor Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills said: "You can watch the fantastic performances that have been submitted by these really talented choirs who made the shortlist this year, and choose your favourite.

"The finalists showcase a great range of ages, experience, and give distinct performances that you can enjoy and consider.

"You can watch each choir performing online and select the most talented for the People's Choice Award – as voting is now live.

"I will cast my vote straightway and I am looking forward to enjoying the live final in November, when we will showcase the best choirs that Lancashire has to offer."

For more information about the competition and to cast your vote, go to Finalists