An open invitation has been made to a meeting to discuss making Kirkham and Wesham Lantern Festival an annual event.

A heritage-inspired lantern procession proved a big success earlier this year, bringing colour galore to the streets.

The meeting is organised by Kirkham Treasures and is at Morrison’s Cafe off Pouton Street, on Tuesday, June 25 from 6.30m to 9pm.

Everyone is welcome and spokesman for Kirkham Futures said: “We hope lots of people come along to find out what we do and help make this event a reality.